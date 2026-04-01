The domain closerconnections.com.ua is powered by NIC.UA
Latest promotions and news from NIC.UA:
- 🎁 .XYZ Birthday: 50% Off Domain Registration
- Pre-order your .PAY domain today
- 🔥 30% off DirectAdmin hosting — only until May 20
- Get .PAY with trademark priority — only in April 2026
- A gift from NIC.UA is waiting for you
- Promotion ended: 5 winners will receive 2,000 UAH credited to their NIC.UA balance ✅
- ❗️ Price increase from April 1, 2026 — renew now
- 🔥 Triple bonuses at NIC.UA — hurry up before March 8